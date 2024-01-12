Yemeni Protesters Condemn US, UK Joint Invasion

Islam Times - Massive protests have erupted in Yemen as citizens denounce the joint military invasion conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom against their country.

On the ninety-eighth day of Israeli offensive against Gaza Strip in Palestine, the United States and the United Kingdom executed a joint attack on Yemeni soil in support of the Zionist regime.



The Yemeni army issued a statement reporting 73 instances of joint attacks by the US and the UK in various regions of Yemen, revealing that the assault resulted in five martyrs and six wounded.

Mohammad Abdul-Salam, the spokesperson for the Ansarallah movement in Yemen, characterized the initial response to the US and UK invasions as only the beginning. He emphasized that Yemeni armed forces would soon escalate their attacks and responses.

The Supreme Political Council of Yemen, in response to the early morning airstrikes by the US and the UK on 73 targets in Yemen, stated that all interests of the US and the UK align with the lawful and legitimate targets of the Yemeni armed forces in response to this invasion.

Angered Yemeni people took to the streets in extensive demonstrations across the country, expressing their condemnation of the collective aggression on their soil by the US and the UK.