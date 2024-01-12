0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 21:27

Gaza Officials Slam “Israel’s” Deliberate Use of Genocide and Starvation

Story Code : 1108712
Gaza Officials Slam “Israel’s” Deliberate Use of Genocide and Starvation
In a statement, Gaza's Government Media Office [GMO] said the “Israeli” entity was deploying the policy to bring about forced displacement of the people of the Palestinian territory.

The regime launched the war on October 7 in response to an operation conducted by Gaza's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

Since the start of the United States-backed offensive, the regime has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

The regime has also cut off the flow of basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel, to one of the world's most densely-populated territories that houses over two million Palestinians.

The media office cited “Israeli” communications minister Shlomo Karhi as recently revealing the true goal that lied behind the genocidal war, namely displacement and expulsion of Palestinians from the territory.

It quoted the minister as saying, "‘Israel’ must enforce a precise practical plan following the policies of genocide, starvation, water cut off, massive destruction, placing more pressure on the Palestinians, creating a repellent environment, and imposing difficult conditions in order to achieve the goal of displacing Palestinians out of their homeland."

The "malicious displacement plans," the GMO, however, asserted, were doomed to fail since the Palestinian people were adamant to retain their land, sanctities, and just cause of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression.
