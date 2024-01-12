0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 21:32

China Calls for Calm in Red Sea After US, UK Airstrikes in Yemen

Story Code : 1108714
China Calls for Calm in Red Sea After US, UK Airstrikes in Yemen
Mao Ning's comments were in response to the US and UK launching an attack in Yemen, a direct response to Yemeni assaults on an Israeli-linked merchant ship in the Red Sea.

Beijing emphasized the need for the involved parties to "remain calm and exercise restraint," as reported by the daily Global Times.

The airstrikes were prompted by ongoing drone and missile strikes by the Yemeni military on Israeli-owned shipping lanes in the Red Sea, initiated in November in response to Israel's war on Gaza.

“The Red Sea area is an important international trade route for goods and energy, and we hope that all parties involved can play a constructive and responsible role in maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea, which is in line with the common interests of the international community,” said the Chinese spokeswoman.

China had earlier linked the rising tensions in the Red Sea to Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The Red Sea serves as a critical waterway for international commerce, particularly for oil and fuel shipments, connecting the Suez Canal in Egypt with the Gulf of Aden via the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to the US military, the Yemeni military has carried out 27 attacks in the Red Sea since November 19.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024