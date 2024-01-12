China Calls for Calm in Red Sea After US, UK Airstrikes in Yemen

Islam Times - China expressed concern on Friday over escalating tensions in the Red Sea, urging "all relevant parties" to avoid further conflicts in the region, according to spokesperson Mao Ning.

Mao Ning's comments were in response to the US and UK launching an attack in Yemen, a direct response to Yemeni assaults on an Israeli-linked merchant ship in the Red Sea.Beijing emphasized the need for the involved parties to "remain calm and exercise restraint," as reported by the daily Global Times.The airstrikes were prompted by ongoing drone and missile strikes by the Yemeni military on Israeli-owned shipping lanes in the Red Sea, initiated in November in response to Israel's war on Gaza.“The Red Sea area is an important international trade route for goods and energy, and we hope that all parties involved can play a constructive and responsible role in maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea, which is in line with the common interests of the international community,” said the Chinese spokeswoman.China had earlier linked the rising tensions in the Red Sea to Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.The Red Sea serves as a critical waterway for international commerce, particularly for oil and fuel shipments, connecting the Suez Canal in Egypt with the Gulf of Aden via the Bab al-Mandab Strait.According to the US military, the Yemeni military has carried out 27 attacks in the Red Sea since November 19.