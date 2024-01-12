Yemeni Armed Forces Respond after 73 Attacks by US, UK

Islam Times - Following a barrage of 73 attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom, the Yemeni Armed Forces decisively responded to the unprecedented aggression.

The Yemeni army released a statement confirming 73 joint attacks by the US and the UK in various regions of Yemen.“The assault resulted in five martyrs and six wounded,” according to Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces.Saree emphasized that the US and UK, supporting Israeli atrocities in Gaza, targeted Yemen, including Sanaa, Al Hudaydah, Taiz, and Hajjah, in 73 aggressive attacks, leading to casualties.Saree held the American and British “enemies” fully responsible for their aggressive invasion, describing it as a criminal act against the Yemeni people.He stressed that this crime would not go unanswered, and the armed forces of Yemen would defend the country against threats on land and at sea, ensuring its independence.In the statement, Sari declared that the ruthless aggression would not deter Yemen from supporting the oppressed Palestinian people. He affirmed that Yemeni armed forces would continue efforts to confront and prevent the movement of Israeli or any other ships destined for occupied ports in Palestine, whether from the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea.Concluding his statement, Saree expressed the wish for victory for Yemen and freedom-loving people worldwide. He emphasized that God is sufficient, being the best supporter, guardian, and ally.The Yemeni army responded to US and UK airstrikes on Friday noon by firing missiles at invading naval forces and ships in the Red Sea.Simultaneously, reports indicated that a Yemeni ground-to-sea missile had struck a US target in the Red Sea. According to Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Yemen's Ansarallah political office, the country's armed forces are responding strongly to American and British military ships in the Red Sea.