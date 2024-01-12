0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 21:41

Kremlin Denounces 'Illegal' Western Attacks on Yemen

Story Code : 1108716
Kremlin Denounces
The attacks on numerous targets were carried out by the US and the UK, supported by several other nations, as stated by the US Central Command. Washington claimed that the strikes were of a "defensive" nature, aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“We condemn them,” Peskov told journalists on Friday when asked about the action during a media briefing, according to RT.

“The [UN Security Council] resolution gives no right for strikes, and consequently they are illegitimate under international law,” he added.

The United States and Britain executed a joint attack on targets across Yemen in retaliation for Yemen's military strikes on vessels linked to Israeli regime, which intensified a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.
