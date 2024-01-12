0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 21:46

US Imposes Sanctions Targeting Companies Supporting Houthies

US Imposes Sanctions Targeting Companies Supporting Houthies
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it has imposed sanctions on a Hong Kong-based company and a United Arab Emirates-based company shipping Iranian commodities on behalf of the Houthi financial facilitator already under US sanctions. It also targeted four vessels.

The US Treasury said the revenues from the commodity sales supports the Houthis and their attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kana'ani has categorically denounced the strikes launched by the US and the UK against Yemen.

In a statement on Friday, Kana'ani described the attacks on Yemen as a clear violation of the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also termed the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and regulations.

The military attacks are carried out in line with the full support of the United States and Britain for the past hundred days of the Zionist regime's war crimes against the innocent Palestinian people who are under complete siege in the Gaza Strip, he underlined.

He warned that the arbitrary attacks will only fuel insecurity and instability in the region.
