Friday 12 January 2024 - 21:55

Iraqi Resistance Target Vital Position in Port of Eilat

Iraqi Resistance Target Vital Position in Port of Eilat
"The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, in continuation of the approach of resistance against the occupying regime, supports its people in Gaza and in response to the massacre of the usurping regime against Palestinian civilians. Including children, women, and the elderly, this Friday morning, using suitable weapons, they targeted a vital target in the area of " Umm Rash-Rash”  " in Eilat.

In this statement, it is also emphasized on the continuation of targeting the positions of the United States and the Zionist regime.

The Iraqi resistance announced in a statement this afternoon: "The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in continuation of the approach of resistance against the occupying regime, supporting its people in Gaza and in response to the massacre of the usurping regime against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, using suitable weapons, attacked a military target of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories near Jordan River Park this Friday morning.
