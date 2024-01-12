0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 22:00

US Base in Syria's Koniko Gas Field Attacked by Missiles

According to Iraqi media,  the US military base has come under attacks by the Iraqi resistance groups in response to the Washington-backed Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against the US positions in Iraq and the neighboring Syria ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.
