0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 22:04

Turkish President: US, UK Using Sisproportionate Force in Yemen

Story Code : 1108721
Turkish President: US, UK Using Sisproportionate Force in Yemen
Speaking to reporters after performing prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan touched upon the attacks on Yemen by the US and UK. "All of these actions involve the use of disproportionate force. Israel is also using disproportionate force in Palestine."

"We receive information from various sources that Yemen has made very successful defenses, provided successful responses, against both the US and the UK," he said.

US and UK forces launched air, ship, and submarine strikes against Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters early on Friday, allegedly targeting their weapons storage, air defense, and logistic facilities.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the attacks, with Biden saying Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands also supported the strikes.

On South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Erdogan said Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nowhere to hide and that there is no defense for his actions.

"I would have seen (Israel's) President (Isaac) Herzog in a much more sincere atmosphere at this point, but lately, he has also imitated Netanyahu, starting to make very different statements," he added.

He noted Israel is presenting its arguments in the top UN court adding,"But the documents we have presented are useful for The Hague."

The first day of the trial concluded on Thursday after the Ambassador of South Africa to Amsterdam, Vusimuzi Madonsela, read the nine interim measures his country requested from the Court against Israel.

On the first day of the trial, the South African side presented their allegations against Israel to the ICJ along with the supporting reasons and evidence.

Legal representatives for South Africa in the trial accused Israel of "deliberate actions against Gazans, proving genocidal intent."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024