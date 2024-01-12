0
Friday 12 January 2024

Biden Faces Backlash over Strikes on Yemen

Earlier, Biden confirmed that US and British forces had launched air strikes against targets in Yemen, claiming that it was a "defensive action" amid the operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Israeli and Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea in support of Gaza, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a statement, Biden said the aggression on Yemen was carried out with "support" from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, adding that he "will not hesitate" to order further military action if needed.

In response, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib accused Biden of "violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval," adding that "the American people are tired of endless war."

Similarly, Representative Mark Pocan stressed that the US "cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorization."

Pocan said that "the White House must work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen."

Congresswoman Sam Lee said that "the President must come to Congress before launching a strike and embroiling the US in another conflict. Article I of the Constitution demands this of both Democratic and Republican presidents."

"Americans don’t want more of our tax dollars funding these endless wars," she added.

Earlier, both Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress expressed concerns about the US strikes on Yemen.

"These airstrikes have not been authorized by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party," Democratic US Congresswoman Val Hoyle said in a statement on Thursday via social media platform X.

Meanwhile, protesters staged a vigil outside the White House condemning the US bombing of Yemen.
