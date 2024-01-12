Hezbollah Firmly Condemns US-UK Aggression on Yemen

Islam Times - Hezbollah firmly denounced the US-UK aggression on Yemen, stressing that the “flagrant” attack would make the “brotherly country” more determined to defend itself and to continue its support to the rightful cause of Palestine.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relation Office said, “Hezbollah strongly condemns the blatant US-UK aggression against brotherly Yemen, its security and sovereignty.”The Lebanese Resistance movement hailed “the free and honorable people of Yemen who stood by the people and the valiant resistance of Palestine with all strength, courage and responsibility.”Hezbollah also lauded the people of Yemen, saying they “did their utmost to break the siege on Palestinian people using all possible means and capabilities.”The aggression on Yemen “confirms once again that the US is the fully complicit partner in the tragedies and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and the region,” the statement, obtained by Al-Manar read.Hezbollah lashed out at the US, affirming that Washington “covers up the Zionist entity’s aggression and criminality as it attacks everyone who stands by the oppressed people of Palestine across the region.”“As we salute Yemen’s national army, lofty people, and honorable leadership, we affirm that this aggression won’t weaken the noble Yemen, but will rather make it more determined to confront the offensive, defend itself, and continue the path of supporting the Palestinian people and their rightful cause,” Hezbollah concluded.