Friday 12 January 2024 - 22:26

Saudi Arabia Calls for Restraint amid Red Sea Tensions

Saudi Arabia Calls for Restraint amid Red Sea Tensions
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring with great concern the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the airstrikes that several locations in the Republic of Yemen have been subjected to," the Foreign Ministry stated in a statement.

It called for “restraint and avoiding escalation in light of what the region is witnessingو” Anadolu reported.

The Al-Masirah TV channel announced that the Yemeni capital Sanaa has been subjected to "American and British aggression."

Separately, the Saba news agency reported that US and UK aircraft carried out airstrikes on Sanaa and Al Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and Dhamar governorates.

The attack comes hours after the leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned that anyone risking military action against his country would "pay the price," emphasizing that any American aggression "will never go unanswered.”
