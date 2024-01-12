0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 22:28

Zionist Target Hit in Response to US, UK Strikes on Yemen

The Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel reported that the target was hit in the occupied Golan Heights.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Islamic Resistance in Iraq warned the United States hours earlier that they would retaliate with full force against US military bases in case of an attack on Yemen.

US and UK forces launched air, ship and submarine strikes against Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters early on Friday, allegedly targeting weapons storage, air defense, and logistic facilities.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Today, at my direction, US military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by [Ansarullah forces] to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also confirmed that the Royal Air Force, alongside US forces, and with “non-operational support” from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, carried out the attacks on Ansarullah fighters in Yemen.
