0
Friday 12 January 2024 - 22:33

Russia’s Mission: UNSC to Hold Meetings on Gaza, Yemen on Friday

Story Code : 1108729
Russia’s Mission: UNSC to Hold Meetings on Gaza, Yemen on Friday
The first meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. local time will discuss the situation in West Asia, including the Palestinian issue, the Russian mission wrote on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The forced displacement of Palestinians is expected to be discussed, TASS reported.

An open briefing in the wake of strikes carried out by the United States and Great Britain on Yemen will be held next. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to be the keynote speaker.

The armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom delivered strikes on positions held by the Ansarullah movement in Yemen in the early hours of Friday.

US President Joe Biden claimed that the strike on Yemen was ordered in response to "unprecedented Yemen attacks" in the Red Sea and that the strikes targeting Ansarullah munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems were delivered ‘in self-defense."

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, Yemen warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped.

According to estimates by US Central Command,  Yemen has attacked more than 20 vessels and civilian ships in the Red Sea since mid-November.

The US Air Force said it has so far struck more than 60 targets at 16 facilities belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024