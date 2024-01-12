PIJ: Attacks on Yemen Aim at Supporting Western Garrisons in Palestine

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement condemning the attacks against Yemen and announced that this aggression was carried out within the framework of the military support umbrella that the Western colonial countries have created for their military garrisons in Palestine. According to the Palestine Information Center, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement added that the American and British attacks on Yemen indicate that Washington is the main operator of the massacre against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



This Palestinian movement emphasized that the resistance of Islamic nations would eventually lead to victory.



The Islamic Jihad called on the children of the Arab and Islamic Ummah to take the necessary action to oppose the aggression against Yemen, which has arisen in defense of Gaza and Muslim sanctuaries in Palestine.



According to Iran Press, the United States and the United Kingdom launched an attack on the positions of Ansarullah in Yemen on Thursday night local time (USA) following the resolution of the United Nations Security Council.



Meanwhile, news sources reported on Friday morning that the Yemeni National Army has targeted a US-owned target in the Red Sea in response to the US and British airstrikes against the war-torn country.



In the past weeks, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army targeted several ships of the Zionist regime or ships carrying goods for this regime in the Red Sea, which were bound for the occupied territories.



The forces of the Yemeni army have pledged to continue attacking the ships of this regime or other ships bound for the occupied territories until the Israeli regime stops its attacks on the Gaza Strip and killing the people of this region.



The aggression against Yemen has resulted in many reactions and the Yemenis came to the streets in protest against this action and chanted slogans against the Israeli regime and the US by condemning this action.



Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, strongly condemned the military attacks of the United States and the United Kingdom this morning on several Yemeni cities and considered it an arbitrary action, a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations.