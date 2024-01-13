0
Saturday 13 January 2024 - 07:21

Iran Calls on US to Stop Supporting Israel’s War on Gaza Instead of Striking Yemen

Story Code : 1108771
Iran Calls on US to Stop Supporting Israel’s War on Gaza Instead of Striking Yemen
"Instead of [staging] military attack on Yemen, the White House should immediately cease its all-out military and security cooperation with Tel Aviv against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, so security would return to the entire region," the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter on Friday.

"Yemen's measure in support of Gaza's women and children and confrontation against the Israeli regime's genocide is commendable," he added, referring to the pro-Palestinian Yemeni strikes.

The US and UK, supported by several other countries, carried out airstrikes on several Yemeni targets in the early hours of Friday in response to the country’s armed forces targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea. Following the raids, Yemen announced that Washington and London interests are "legitimate targets" for it’s armed forces.

Yemen has pledged solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has been under Israel’s relentless bombardment since early October, and vowed not to stop attacking Israeli-owned and -bound merchant vessels in the strategic maritime route until the Zionist regime ends its ongoing war in the besieged territory.

Amir Abdollahian also reminded that Yemeni officials, including those from Ansarullah, have vowed not to target any vessel other than Israeli and Israeli-lined ones.

"Sana'a is completely committed to [observing] naval and maritime security and stability," the top diplomat stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024