Iran Calls on US to Stop Supporting Israel’s War on Gaza Instead of Striking Yemen

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian strongly condemned the US-UK joint military operation against Yemen, and urged Washington to end backing the Zionist regime’s war on the Gaza Strip instead of bombing the war-torn country which stands in support of Palestine.

"Instead of [staging] military attack on Yemen, the White House should immediately cease its all-out military and security cooperation with Tel Aviv against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, so security would return to the entire region," the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter on Friday."Yemen's measure in support of Gaza's women and children and confrontation against the Israeli regime's genocide is commendable," he added, referring to the pro-Palestinian Yemeni strikes.The US and UK, supported by several other countries, carried out airstrikes on several Yemeni targets in the early hours of Friday in response to the country’s armed forces targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea. Following the raids, Yemen announced that Washington and London interests are "legitimate targets" for it’s armed forces.Yemen has pledged solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has been under Israel’s relentless bombardment since early October, and vowed not to stop attacking Israeli-owned and -bound merchant vessels in the strategic maritime route until the Zionist regime ends its ongoing war in the besieged territory.Amir Abdollahian also reminded that Yemeni officials, including those from Ansarullah, have vowed not to target any vessel other than Israeli and Israeli-lined ones."Sana'a is completely committed to [observing] naval and maritime security and stability," the top diplomat stated.