Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Sunday on Mourning Service of Jihadi Commander Martyr Wissam Tawil

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is going to address the mourning ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday at 14:30 in the Southern town of Khirbet Selem to commemorate jihadi commander Wissam Tawil one week after his martyrdom.

Hezbollah military media mourned in a statement issued on Monday that the commander martyr Tawil from the southern town of Khirbet Selm who embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.Hezbollah and the locals of the martyr’s hometown Khirbet Selem held a massive funeral to bid farewell to martyr Tawil.On Tuesday, Hezbollah military media announced that the Islamic Resistance struck the headquarters of the Northern Command of the Israeli occupation army in response to the Zionist crime of assassinating martyr Tawil in addition to the earlier targeting of Beirut’s Dahiyeh which claimed Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri.Sayyed Nasrallah had affirmed that Hezbollah may never accept the dangerous Israeli assassination policy, confirming response to the enemy crimes.