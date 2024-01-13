Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Sunday on Mourning Service of Jihadi Commander Martyr Wissam Tawil
Story Code : 1108772
Hezbollah military media mourned in a statement issued on Monday that the commander martyr Tawil from the southern town of Khirbet Selm who embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.
Hezbollah and the locals of the martyr’s hometown Khirbet Selem held a massive funeral to bid farewell to martyr Tawil.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah military media announced that the Islamic Resistance struck the headquarters of the Northern Command of the Israeli occupation army in response to the Zionist crime of assassinating martyr Tawil in addition to the earlier targeting of Beirut’s Dahiyeh which claimed Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri.
Sayyed Nasrallah had affirmed that Hezbollah may never accept the dangerous Israeli assassination policy, confirming response to the enemy crimes.