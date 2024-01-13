France Refuses to Support British and US Airstrikes on Yemen
Early on Friday, the American and British warplanes targeted with 73 missiles five regions of Yemen, including the capital Sana'a and the provinces of Hudaydah, Ta’izz, Hajjah, and Sa’ada, killing at least five people and wounding six others.
Paris was joined by Italy and Spain in not only refusing to take part in the strikes but eschewing the chance to sign a statement in support of them.
Emmanuel Macron’s government has ruled out joint action with its Western allies, unlike in Libya in 2011.
Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, the country’s naval commander in the area, said on Thursday that Paris’s current mandate did not include striking Yemen directly.