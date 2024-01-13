Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB

Islam Times - Palestinian sources have identified the three Palestinians killed earlier near the illegal “Adora” settlement in al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

The three killed were 19-year-old Ismail Ahmed Yousef Abu Jahisha and his cousin Mahmoud Arafat Yousef Abu Jahisha, 16, as well as Adi Isma’in Yousef, also 16.Al Jazeera said the three were shot near the illegal settlement, appearing to contradict reports that the three had infiltrated the settlement.On October 7, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians. Since then, Israel has killed at least 23,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.