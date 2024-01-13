US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House

Islam Times - The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, the White House said.

"We're not looking for conflict with Iran. We're not looking to escalate," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed in an interview with MSNBC.John Kirby made the comments a day after the US and UK attacked parts of Yemen.The United States and UK attacked Ansarullah targets across Yemen early Friday in response to the Yemeni popular Resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.On October 7, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians. Since then, Israel has killed at least 23,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the continuation of the genocide in Gaza, which is directly supported by the US, may lead to the spread and spillover of the war in the region.Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in late October, The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed, "Today, in New York and the United Nations, I would like to clearly say to America and its politicians and those who support the genocide in Gaza, we are not looking for the spread and spillover of the war in the region. This is our home and West Asia is our region."