Saturday 13 January 2024 - 07:37

In Denmark; Court Upholds Jail Terms Issued against anti-Iran Terrorists

The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen upheld the jail terms on Friday.

The trio were originally issued the six-, seven-, and eight-year sentences by the District Court in Roskilde back in 2022 for their promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.

They had been arrested in Denmark two years earlier and convicted for their role in the terror attack that killed 25 people by targeting a military parade in Ahvaz in September 2018.

The three belong to the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) that has been pushing for the separation of the Iranian province of Khuzestan, where Ahvaz is the capital, through terrorist activity.

Also on Friday, the Danish appeals court ruled that the trio were to be expelled from Denmark for good.

Earlier this week, the court found that the three had been gathering information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad, as well as on Iranian military affairs, and passing it on to Saudi intelligence.

The ASMLA's ringleader Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, was arrested in November 2020 on the back of a set of “specialized and combined measures” by Iranian intelligence forces.

The Swedish-backed terrorist was executed on May 6, 2023.
