Two US Navy Sailors Missing Off the Coast of Somalia
Story Code : 1108781
Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the sailors, Central Command said in a Friday statement.
The brief statement gave no additional information about what the sailors had been doing when they went missing other than to say they were “forward-deployed” to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet area of operations and were “supporting a wide variety of missions.”
“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information at this time,” the statement said, according to CNN.