Two US Navy Sailors Missing Off the Coast of Somalia

Islam Times - Two US Navy sailors were reported missing while conducting operations Thursday off the coast of Somalia, according to US Central Command.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the sailors, Central Command said in a Friday statement.The brief statement gave no additional information about what the sailors had been doing when they went missing other than to say they were “forward-deployed” to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet area of operations and were “supporting a wide variety of missions.”“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information at this time,” the statement said, according to CNN.