US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen

Islam Times - The US military said it has carried out a new missile strike on Yemen, targeting a radar site in the capital, Sana’a, in response to pro-Palestinian strikes by Yemenis.

The strike was executed at 03:45 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.CENTCOM, the US Central Command, said that the attack on the radar infrastructure originated from the US Navy’s US Carney, deploying Tomahawk missiles.It described the attack as a "follow-on action" from joint US-UK missile barrages on Thursday night, which targeted a number of sites across Yemen.Yemeni news outlet al-Masirah reported the US missile strike early on Saturday, identifying the al-Dailami base in Sana'a as the target.Early on Friday, the American and British warplanes targeted with 73 missiles five regions of Yemen, including the capital Sana'a and the provinces of Hudaydah, Taizz, Hajjah, and Saada, killing at least five people and wounding six others.Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, held the United States and the United Kingdom accountable for the "criminal aggression" and warned that the attack would not go unanswered or unpunished.Yemenis have expressed solidarity with Palestine's struggle against the Israeli occupation and aggression, intensifying since the Israeli military campaign on Gaza on October 7.The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 23,357 people, most of them women and children. Another 59,410 individuals have been wounded.Yemen retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied territories and ships in response to the aggression on Gaza, prompting Israeli shipping companies to reroute vessels due to fears of attacks by Yemeni forces.