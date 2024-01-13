0
Saturday 13 January 2024 - 07:42

Egypt Urges Reducing Tensions in Region after US, UK Attacks on Yemen

Story Code : 1108783
In a statement after the US-UK aerial raids, the Egyptian foreign ministry stressed the need for concerted efforts to reduce tension and instability in the region.

The statement warned that the developments could expand the conflict in the region.

The US and UK launched military strikes in Yemen late Thursday, following a string of attacks by Yemeni Armed Forces against Israeli-linked and Israeli-bound vessels in the Red Sea.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks on Yemen on Thursday, saying they involved warplanes and Tomahawk missiles.

During recent months, the Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed more than 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The United States has been providing Israel with unbridled military and political support in its onslaught against Gaza, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware. The US has also cast its veto against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
