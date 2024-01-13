0
Saturday 13 January 2024 - 20:46

NYT: CIA Providing Intel on Senior Hamas Leaders, Captives to “Israel”

Story Code : 1108964
NYT: CIA Providing Intel on Senior Hamas Leaders, Captives to “Israel”
“The US hasn't provided ‘Israel’ with intel on low or midlevel Hamas operatives,” the report said.

Additionally, the report cites some of the US officials' belief that “targeting low-level Hamas members is “misguided because they can be easily replaced and because of the unwarranted risk to civilians.”

They have also said that “Israel's” airstrikes in Gaza could end up creating more Hamas fighters.

The US spy agency oversaw a new task force assembled whose purpose is to gather intelligence on the captives’ whereabouts and has already uncovered information on Hamas’ top leaders. The task force’s creation was ordered by US “National” Security Advisor Jake Sullivan immediately after Al-Aqsa Flood.

“US officials also believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is in the deepest parts of the resistance’s tunnel network under Khan Yunis in southern Gaza,” the Times said.

The US has also implemented more drone flights over Gaza and increased efforts to intercept communications between Hamas officials.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024