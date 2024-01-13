Gaza War Leaves 4000 “Israeli” Soldiers Disabled

Islam Times - The Hebrew “Walla!” website revealed that 4,000 “Israeli” soldiers have been disabled since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, suggesting that the number may rise to 30000.

According to the site, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood plunged “Israel” into a war that is resulting in an unprecedented number of wounded soldiers. Some of those injuries are very severe.“Walla!” adds that the “Israeli” occupation army does not publish all data about the wounded, for fear that it will lower morale.“Currently, about 4000 soldiers [with disabilities] have been recognized according to classification 3, meaning they are entitled to all treatments and rights enjoyed by a disabled person in the ‘Israeli’ army without being officially recognized in this way,” the website mentioned.It noted that salaries are being paid to injured soldiers and their treatment is covered without the need to prove anything. The rehabilitation process “will begin soon to reintegrate them into life”.The website quoted Idan Kaliman, chairman of the “Israel” Army’s Organization for the Disabled, who said, “for every physical therapist we worked with, we now ask for four to keep up with the number of wounded soldiers, and the same applies to all other therapeutic professions.”“We need to triple our strength at once for the benefit of our soldiers, and we are ready to face this challenge. I have been in the organization for 30 years, and I have never encountered such a large number of severely wounded individuals. Their condition is very serious,” Kaliman added.He pointed out that there are “many wounded who have had their limbs amputated, as well as those who were blinded and paralyzed.”