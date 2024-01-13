0
Saturday 13 January 2024 - 20:52

Iran’s FM: End to ‘Israeli’ War on Gaza Key to Regional Security

Story Code : 1108967
“Yemen’s move to support women and children in Gaza and counter the 'Israeli' entity’s genocide is commendable,” Amirabdollahian said in a post on his X account on Friday after the US and UK attacked a series of Ansarullah resistance movement targets in Yemen.

“Sana’a is fully committed to maritime and shipping security,” the Iranian minister stated.

He further stated: “Rather than attacking Yemen, the White House should immediately stop its all-out military and security support for Tel Aviv against the people of Gaza and the West Bank in order for security to return to the entire region.”

On Friday, US and British forces launched air, ship, and submarine strikes in Yemen. US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, mentioning the involvement of the United States, Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Comment


