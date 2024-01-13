Yemen Has Database of American Targets: Official

Islam Times - A senior member of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said his country has a ready-made database of various targets that could be used for a “painful” retaliatory response to the American military strikes.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansarullah political bureau, said the battle in Yemen is not against the American or British people but against the Zionist ruling gang in Washington and London.He warned that the decision by the US and UK to strike Yemen was not in the interest of either country, reminding Washington and London, "You need to reconsider your calculations and learn from past experiences."Bukhaiti said the United States and Britain have "made a mistake in waging war on Yemen."He also underlined that Yemen has put a set of targets that depend on the US escalation and international stances and that there will be painful responses.The Yemeni Armed Forces have previously only targeted maritime navigation associated with the Zionist entity, he stated, Al Mayadeen reported.Today, the American and British ships no longer dare to cross the Red Sea, the Yemeni official added, warning against retaliation for the actions of those two countries.Al-Bukhaiti further highlighted that the military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against targets in the territories occupied by Israel and the Red Sea have inflicted significant losses for both the American and Israeli sides.The United States and Britain are now directly involved in the aggression, Bukhaiti added, emphasizing that this was a moment Yemen had been patiently awaiting.He said it would have been better for the United States and Britain to pressure the Israeli regime to stop its crimes instead of expanding the scope of the conflict.Yemen has managed to establish new rules of engagement in the Red Sea, which will be firm and permanent, he underlined, stressing that no one will be able to overturn them.He then expressed gratitude to the Palestinian people who united the Yemeni people and the nation and refuted all false accusations against Yemen.Al-Bukhaiti concluded by stating that the situation is now clear in the world, with Yemen seeking to stop the genocide while the US and Britain are protecting its perpetrators.