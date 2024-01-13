China Warns of Escalating Tensions after US, UK Attack on Yemen

Islam Times - China's envoy to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, issued a warning at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, expressing concern over the potential regional consequences of the recent military attack by the United States and Britain on Yemen.

The attack, which involved warplanes and Tomahawk missiles, was a response to Yemen's strikes in support of the Gaza Strip, facing an Israeli genocidal war backed by Washington."The military action launched by the US and the UK against Yemen will undoubtedly exacerbate regional tensions," Zhang stated during the meeting. He urged all parties to adhere to the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and security in the Red Sea and the Middle East.Zhang also criticized the Israeli regime's accusations against the UN, highlighting the hypocrisy of Israel's actions in hindering humanitarian assistance to Gaza. "It is Israel that has continued its indiscriminate bombardment against Gaza, and has placed numerous obstacles blocking access to humanitarian supplies. But it is also Israel that has accused the United Nations of not having the ability to provide humanitarian assistance. This is totally unacceptable," Zhang pointed out.Palestine's UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, also addressed the meeting, calling for an immediate cessation of the Israeli war. "If you want to send humanitarian assistance up to scale, if you want to prevent the forced displacement, if you want an army of humanitarian officers from the United Nations to be able to deliver humanitarian assistance to every corner in the Gaza Strip, you cannot do it without a ceasefire," Mansour said.The military campaign initiated by the Israeli regime on October 7, has resulted in the deaths of over 23,500 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children.