Saturday 13 January 2024 - 21:09

Iran, Pakistan to Hold Naval Drill at Hormuz Strait

The Pakistani flotilla, comprising the Madadgar warship and Zhob maritime security vessel, has berthed at Bandar Abbas to convey the message of peace and friendship.

The expansion of friendly ties between the two Muslim neighbors and promotion of cooperation in the naval training field are among the other purposes of the Pakistani flotilla’s three-day visit to Iran.

The naval forces of the two countries are going to stage a joint combat exercise in the Persian Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pakistani flotilla has arrived in Iran after a port call to Port Mina Rashid of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
