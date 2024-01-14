Protest outside UK Embassy in Tehran Condemns US, UK Attacks on Yemen

Islam Times - University students and residents in Tehran held a demonstration outside the British embassy, condemning the recent attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen.

The protestors voiced their support for Yemeni Armed Forces and the Ansarullah movement, asserting their right to take reciprocal action against the US and the UK for the recent airstrikes on Yemeni cities.Expressing solidarity with the resilient Yemeni nation, demonstrators also emphasized their commitment to supporting the people of Palestine in their struggle.Yemen's Armed Forces spokesperson, Yahya Saree, revealed that the US and the UK executed 73 direct attacks on Yemen on January 12, resulting in the deaths of five Yemeni forces and injuring six.Saree said Yemen's Armed Forces will not hesitate to retaliate against any party threatening Yemen, reaffirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian nation in their fight against oppression.The attacks on military bases in Yemen by the US, UK, and some other countries came after the United Nations Security Council ratified a resolution, condemning attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.In response to the US and the UK attacks on Yemen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced these aggressive acts as a clear violation of Yemen's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, emphasizing their contradiction to international laws.