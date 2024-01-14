0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 11:33

Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, representing anti-terror movements, revealed this development in a statement on Saturday.

"The strikes were conducted in continuation of our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region," stated the Iraqi resistance, identifying the targeted bases as those in the al-Omar oil field and the Green Village in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zur.

The US-led coalition entered Iraq and Syria in 2014, under the pretexts of combating the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) Takfiri terrorist group. Despite the defeat of the terror organization in late 2017, the coalition continues its presence in both countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani recently announced plans to form a committee for the removal of US forces from the country.

The Iraqi resistance clarified that the attacks were also a response to "the massacre of our people in Gaza by the Zionist entity." The ongoing Israeli military aggression, commencing on October 7, 2023, has resulted in a death toll of at least 23,843, with the majority being women and children, and 60,317 others wounded.

The United States has been a significant supporter of Israel's genocidal war, supplying the regime with over 10,000 tons of military hardware. Washington has consistently defended Israeli atrocities as "self-defense," blocking United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for an end to the regime's aggression.
