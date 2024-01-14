China Is Firmly against Visits of US Lawmakers to Taiwan: Embassy

Islam Times - China is strongly against visits of US Congress delegations to Taiwan and any official communications between the US authorities and the island, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu said.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. China firmly opposes the US having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region," the diplomat told the Russian news agency TASS, urging Washington to abide by the "one-China" principle."The US needs to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, stop official contact with the Taiwan region, stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and refrain from interfering in elections in the Taiwan region in any form," Liu added.A delegation of the US House of Representatives could visit Taiwan in May, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement earlier.