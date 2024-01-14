Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation

Islam Times - The Yemeni ambassador to Iran, Ibrahim Mohammad al-Deilami, criticized the US for its involvement in fanning the flames of regional conflict, saying the West is attempting to hinder Yemen from providing support to the people of Gaza during Israel's genocidal war.

Al-Deilami made these remarks during an interview with Iran's ISNA news agency on Saturday."The Americans seek to expand the scope of the war across the region, and we have already warned them to avoid any foolish act," stated al-Deilami.He added, "The United States is responsible for whatever that may happen in the Red Sea."Al-Deilami emphasized that Yemen does not desire further escalation of the war in the region, stating, "However, the Americans are trying to expand the scope of the war [in order] to deflect attention from the issue of Palestine."The attacks on Yemen commenced on Friday, with the United States and Britain launching warplanes and Tomahawk missiles. These attacks were in response to Yemeni forces staging anti-Israel operations in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, facing a genocidal Israeli war with Washington's full support.The ongoing Israeli military aggression has resulted in a death toll of at least 23,843 people, with the majority being women and children, and 60,317 others have been wounded.Al-Deilami said that the attacks by the US and the UK lacked legitimacy under international law, stating, "Americans tried to get the United Nations’ authorization for attacking Yemen, but failed to do so." He highlighted that the main goal of these attacks is to prevent Yemen from providing support to the people of Palestine, accusing the Western allies of seeking to support and protect the Zionist regime through their strikes on Yemen.Following the initial attacks on Friday, the US continued with further offensives against various parts of Yemen, including the capital Sana'a and the western port city of Hudaydah. These actions came after Washington failed to secure a resolution through the United Nations Security Council, accusing Yemen of endangering maritime security in the Red Sea with its anti-Israeli strikes.