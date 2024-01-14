Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President

Islam Times - Condemning the Zionist regime’s violation of all international regulations and treaties, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described resistance as the only way to stand against the usurper regime, which has failed in the face of Palestinians.

Addressing a conference named “Al-Aqsa Storm and awakening of human conscience”, held in Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian president said the Israeli regime has violated over 400 international resolutions, treaties and statements and breached the measures passed by international organizations.“Today, it has become clear to everybody in Palestine that the Zionist regime proceeds with its acts of aggression after every treaty,” he noted.Describing Palestine as the Muslim world’s overriding priority, Raisi said the only option for the struggle against the Zionist regime is resistance, a current that has prevailed in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other parts of the Islamic world.The resistance against the Israeli regime bore fruit in the 2-Day, 22-Day, 33-Day and 100-Day wars, as Palestine has emerged victorious and the Zionist regime and its allies have bitten the dust, the Iranian president added.“With their initiative, the Palestinians have raised the level of war from a fight using stones to a war using missiles and drones. We have also declared that we will support Palestine and the resistance groups,” Raisi underlined.In remarks in October 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei slammed the Zionist regime as a cancer that will be eliminated by the Palestinians and regional resistance forces, warning the governments seeking to normalize ties with Israel that they are backing the wrong horse.