Sunday 14 January 2024 - 22:13

Winter Storm in US Leaves Many without Power

The National Weather Service said the storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions to the Midwest, with dangerous and frigid temperatures expected across the Rockies and Plains, Reuters reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday said storms continue to cause flight cancellations and delays.

Airlines delayed more than 7,600 flights across the US on Friday, including planes grounded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, due to winds and blinding snow.

Some 150,000 homes and businesses were without power in Michigan, according to data from power outage tracker PowerOutage.US. Power was out for another 200,000-plus customers in Oregon and Wisconsin.

In Iowa, Republican presidential candidates canceled some events ahead of the state's caucuses on Monday, the first of the state-by-state contests in which parties pick their nominees for November's election.
