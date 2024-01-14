Iran Voices Support for One-China Principle after Taiwan Election

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the one-China principle and for China’s right to protect its national sovereignty after Taiwan held presidential election.

In comments on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani answered a question about the outcome of the presidential election in Taiwan.“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of states as a principle of its foreign policy and, within that framework, has always expressed its support for the One-China principle,” he said.“In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again declares its firm support for the People's Republic of China’s right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also for China’s reunification on the basis of peaceful cross-strait development,” Kanaani stated.Responding to a question about the outcome of election in Taiwan, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement carried by state news agency Xinhua that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan”.“Our stance on resolving the Taiwan question and realizing national ‘reunification’ remains consistent, and our determination is as firm as a rock,” it said.The statement said China would adhere to the one-China principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence” as well as “foreign interference”.China has denounced election winner William Lai Ching-te as a dangerous separatist, described him as a threat to peace in the region, and called the elections a choice between “peace and war”.