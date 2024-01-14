Intrigue Surrounds Iranian Infiltration into Israeli Military amid Mysterious Death of Officer

Islam Times - Details surrounding the death of Shakhar Yousefzadeh, a former commander in Israeli Army Intelligence, unfold, adding a layer to the narrative of Iranian intelligence infiltration into the Israeli military.

Three years after the suspicious death of a commander in the Israeli Army Intelligence (Aman), some information obtained by the Tasnim news agency suggest his meaningful physical elimination by the Zionists.According to reports received by Tasnim’s Hebrew desk, "Shakhar Yousefzadeh," accused of leaking crucial information about military and security locations and Israeli commanders to Iranian intelligence sources, was killed in a staged incident inside one of Aman's main garrisons.Shakhar Yousefzadeh, originally from Iran resided in occupied territories, who was in charge of the deputy command of one of Aman's units at the time of his death.Known as "Shakhar Zadeh" in Hebrew sources, he was the son of Isaac and Tamrkhia (formerly known as Zari), whose parents came to Palestine during his childhood (his father at the age of 4 in 1950 and his mother at the age of 8 in 1958) and settled in the city of Khulun (near Tel Aviv). Shakhar, the second child of the family, was born on December 26, 1974, in the same city and later became a resident of the "Noa Erazim" neighborhood in Khulun.Initially interested in football, Shakhar worked in the modeling industry for a while and then joined Aman's headquarters for military service on August 11, 1993. After a while, he was transferred to the "Telem" unit, responsible for providing infrastructure, support, and transferring Aman's secret bases to the Negev region.During this period, he met his spouse (Sivan), and they got married shortly after. His wife later left the army, and they had several foreign trips, including to the United States and Thailand.Three years after joining the army, Shakhar faced shoulder problems and lost the ability to participate in operational activities, so he joined the logistics unit. This unit is responsible for providing vehicles and drivers for various units in operations and is considered one of the most visited sections of Aman.According to the report, Shakhar Yousefzadeh's most frequent travel destinations were two important Aman bases (among the four main bases), namely "Galilot" and "Sannifim." Galilot is one of Aman's main bases housing Unit 8200, and Sannifim is located in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), where a significant part of Unit 8200 is stationed – the most important and largest section of Aman responsible for collecting intelligence.At the time of his death, Shakhar Yousefzadeh was in charge of the deputy command of the motorized unit and had extensive communications with many commanders and high-ranking members of the army, especially in Aman.Aman, as the Military Intelligence Directorate, is considered one of the most important intelligence organizations in the structure of Israel.According to "G.F," a close friend of Shakhar, he had said a few months before his physical elimination, after 27 years in the security system: "I am engaged in a significant task that, if successful, I will no longer remain in the army."Shakhar Yousefzadeh was ultimately killed on November 16, 2020, in a suspicious incident at one of the Aman bases. The army's brief statement at the time indicated that "he died at one of the central Aman bases," suggesting that the location of his murder was either Galilot or Sannifim.No other personnel was harmed in the incident, and contrary to its previous practice, the army quickly released a statement about Shakhar Yousefzadeh's death that the immediate statement added to the suspicious nature of Yosefzadeh's death.Shakhar Yousefzadeh was buried in the military cemetery of Khulun, and under the pretext of coronavirus pandemic, the public was not allowed to attend his burial.He left behind three children named Yonatan, Rafael, and Daniela. The suspicious death of Shakhar Yousefzadeh raised concerns among many of his colleagues.Strong censorship in military and security news prevents access to additional information - except what is officially announced by Zionist authorities - and many suspicious deaths in Israeli security and military institutions go unreported for extended periods of time.