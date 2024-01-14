Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens in West Bank, Including Gaza Workers

Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested at least 40 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with 15 of them being workers from Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The arrests occurred overnight and this morning, focusing on Hebron and extending to Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Jenin.In the past two weeks, Israel doubled the number of Palestinians in custody from 5,200 to over 10,000 people. This includes 4,000 laborers from Gaza who were detained and later released back into Gaza.Israeli army incursions into various locations in the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 7, becoming a routine part of Palestinian daily life. A major incursion occurred in Jenin, known for its resistance, lasting around five hours and resulting in chaos and violence. Israeli army tanks surrounded the hospital, even searching ambulances.Last week, there were reports in the Israeli media that Israeli security chiefs briefed the government, saying they are concerned there could be a third Intifada in the occupied West Bank.