0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:05

Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens in West Bank, Including Gaza Workers

Story Code : 1109117
Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens in West Bank, Including Gaza Workers
The arrests occurred overnight and this morning, focusing on Hebron and extending to Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Jenin.

In the past two weeks, Israel doubled the number of Palestinians in custody from 5,200 to over 10,000 people. This includes 4,000 laborers from Gaza who were detained and later released back into Gaza.

Israeli army incursions into various locations in the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 7, becoming a routine part of Palestinian daily life. A major incursion occurred in Jenin, known for its resistance, lasting around five hours and resulting in chaos and violence. Israeli army tanks surrounded the hospital, even searching ambulances.

Last week, there were reports in the Israeli media that Israeli security chiefs briefed the government, saying they are concerned there could be a third Intifada in the occupied West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024