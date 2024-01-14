Sayyed Nasrallah: US-UK Aggression on Yemen Sign of Stupidity, Arrogance

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Sunday a speech at the memorial ceremony commemorating the one week martyrdom of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] in the Southern Lebanese village of Khirbet Selm.

In the begging of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah spoke of Khirbet Selim saying that it is “a resilient village in South Lebanon that offered leaders, cadres, wounded, detainees and martyrs among whom are Hassan Sherri and Sheikh Ali Krayim”.The Secretary General went on to speak about the martyred commander and explained that “Hajj Jawad and his family resemble a model of the patient and striving family and working believers who sacrifice their lives and money for their cause”.His Eminence said, “The model of Hajj Jawad’s family is that of honorable families that sacrificed their sons, brothers, grandchildren, and son in-laws as an indicator of dedication and generosity in this faithful and sacrificial environment”.“We must all cooperate to provide the elements of resistance in this battle because its time frame is not yet known,” Sayyed Nasrallah clarified.His Eminence added, “Hajj Jawad is one of the main field commanders on the southern front with occupied Palestine since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza,” saying that the martyred commander sought martyrdom and achieved it.The Hezbollah Leader shed light on the resilience of martyr Wissam Tawil clarifying that “Hajj Jawad, the fighter and the commander with 40% wounds, did not abandon the field. He is a model of the courage, always present, courteous, good-natured and calm leader”.“Hajj Jawad is a martyr on the path of liberating al-Quds [Jerusalem] in the battle that began in Gaza 100 days ago and in Lebanon 99 days ago,” His Eminence elucidated.Relatedly, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “One hundred days have passed and Gaza and its people remain steadfast in a legendary manner that history has never witnessed”.“The resistance in Gaza continues its creative response, and its media has a major role in revealing its heroism in contrast to ‘Israel’s’ secrecy,” the SG asserted.His Eminence went on speaking of the failures of the “Israeli” entity, stating, “‘Israel’ is stuck in failure and is in a deep hole as its analysts confirm. It hasn’t achieved any victory, not even an image of victory”.Nonetheless, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, “We’re proud that we fought Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’], and our leaders like Hajj Jawad played a role in confronting it,” explaining that “The enemy is still fighting to achieve a kind of achievement before moving into the third phase of the war in which it will redeploy its forces”.“The [‘Israeli’] occupation's losses add to its confusion, the latest of which is announcing that 4,000 soldiers were disabled and the number may reach 30000,” the Resistance Leader detailed.“The ‘Israeli’ occupation's human losses are accumulating in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon fronts, in addition to the economic losses and the cost of displaced settlers,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.Also in his speech, the Hezbollah Secretary General tackled the situation in the Red Sea and its repercussions on the “Israeli” entity.“What is happening in the Red Sea has dealt a major blow to the enemy’s economy, whose image has been unveiled in the world, as was revealed in the Hague Tribunal,” Sayyed Nasrallah clarified.He made it clear that “The scene of the occupying entity facing an unprecedented indictment before the eyes of the world, based on conclusive evidence, confused it”.His Eminence also cleared up the idea of “Israeli” deceiving the international community by saying, “The ‘Israeli’ enemy leaders fool the world when they say that ‘the fighting in Gaza is the most moral in the world’”.“The occupation entity adopts ‘moral hypocrisy’ before the world by denying that it is waging a genocidal war on Gaza,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued saying.The Secretary General tackled the issue of the “Israeli” captives and said “The families of ‘Israeli’ captives have no hope to return their sons held by the resistance factions”.“The ‘Israelis’ have now become confident that their government and PM [Benjamin Netanyahu] are incompetent and must be changed. This is an admission of failure,” His Eminence stated, emphasizing that “‘Israel’ has been keeping its true casualties under wraps”.However, the Secretary General assured that “If the current path continues on the fronts of Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, the ‘Israeli’ government will accept the conditions of resistance”.Moreover, “The Americans and many Western countries worked over a hundred days to silence, subjugate and frustrate the other fronts,” Sayyed Nasrallah revealed, adding, “The evidence of the feasibility of resistance fronts is the threats, intimidation and enticement against Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran”.“The US and ‘Israeli’ threats against Lebanon have not achieved any result,” the Resistance Leader assured.The Hezbollah Secretary General shed light on the achievements of the Resistance Axis namely Yemen and Iraq saying about the Yemeni arena, “The Yemeni response is decided by the Yemenis, and Biden and his administration are wrong in sending messages to and threatening Iran regarding Yemen”.Regarding Iraq, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “What the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced regarding targeting a site in Haifa with a cruise missile is true”.Though, Sayyed Nasrallah warned, “The recent aggression against Yemen represents an American and British foolishness and contradiction”.More on the Resistance achievements, the SG said, “18 Kornet missiles from the new range hit the ‘Israeli’ ‘Meron’ Base,” adding, “Our information confirms the presence of human casualties at the ‘Meron’ Base”.“If the Americans believe that Yemen will retreat due to its aggression, then they are wrong, suspicious, and ignorant,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.His Eminence noted, “While the Americans call for not expanding the war, they are expanding it,” and continued, “The American aggression will lead to the continued targeting of ‘Israeli’ ships heading to the occupying entity”.“We will continue and our front is inflicting damage on the enemy,” the Resistance Leader made it clear and warned, “The American aggression will harm the security of maritime navigation in the Red Sea, which will turn into a battlefield, and this is stupidity in itself”.Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the stances of the Bahraini scholars and people who declared their solidarity with Gaza and rejected the humiliating position of the Al-Khalifa regime.“The Yemeni response is decided by the Yemenis themselves, and Biden and his administration are wrong in sending messages to Iran and threatening it over Yemen,” he went on to explain regarding the Yemeni issue.The Secretary General cautioned, “The Yemenis and those who attacked them are the field, the days and the nights. The American will discover the extent of its mistake”.“The [‘Israel’] occupation concealed the attack on Haifa by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” His Eminence revealed.He continued counting the achievements of the Resistance Axis saying, “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon fired 62 missiles, including 40 Katyushas and 22 Kornet, from the new range at ‘Meron’ Base”.“The Americans threatened Lebanon that if the southern front was not stopped, ‘Israel’ would launch a war against us,” Sayyed Nasrallah said adding, “We have been ready for war for 99 days and we are not afraid of it, and we’ll fight without limits and without boundaries”.“We are being threatened with defeated brigades in Gaza. ‘Hello and welcome’,” the Resistance Leader said mockingly.In the speech, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the US telling them, “Your intimidation is in vain, today or tomorrow or on any day”.Though, the Secretary General said that once the aggression against Gaza stops, only then “we will be ready to talk”.“The one who should fear and be afraid of war is ‘Israel’ and the enemy’s settlers, not Lebanon,” the SG declared.His Eminence concluded his speech by warning “the Americans who claim to fear for Lebanon” that they are the ones who “must fear for its tool in the region and its military base”.