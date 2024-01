Islam Times - Media sources announced the killing of two terrorists in Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran.

Security and law enforcement deputy of the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan announced on Sunday that 2 terrorists, who were planning to carry out a sabotage act in Saravan county, were pursued by the security forces and they were killed due to the exploding of the explosives they were carrying.Saravan is one of the counties of Sistan and Baluchestan, located 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the capital of this province, and it neigbores Pakistan.