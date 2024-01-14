0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:21

Palestinian Resistance Takes Back More Areas in Northern Gaza

Hamas combatants and Islamic Jihad Resistance movements are now in control of 50% of areas in the northern Gaza Strip, only two weeks after holding 30% of those areas, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported, citing Israeli media.

The regime’s media reports referred to the “long” third phase of the war, which was announced by Minister of Military Affairs Yoav Gallant last week and involves “different types of special operations”. They described the phase as a stage of abandoning the goal of annihilating Hamas.

The media expressed concern over the tactics the regime is using during its war on Gaza, arguing that the military has not even been able to take control of the refugee camps in the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, both in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as the Philadelphi Route at the southern border with Egypt.

The continued use of those tactics will not only endanger the lives of Israeli soldiers and bring defeat to the regime, but they would also risk creating a catastrophe for which Israel would be responsible, the regime’s media argued, saying that such a catastrophe would tarnish the Zionist regime's image in the world.

The media reports also spoke of a widening distrust in the Israeli cabinet as the majority of settlers have rejected plans for returning to settlements around the Gaza Strip.  

The Israeli regime has already faced a growing international outcry over the large number of civilian deaths caused in Gaza due to its relentless attacks there since it unleashed the ongoing war on October 7 following the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by Hamas.

The Resistance movement has repeatedly said that the operation was in response to more than seven decades of Israeli brutalities against Palestinians. 
