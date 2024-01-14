0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:38

Palestinian Media: Rockets Fired from South Lebanon Toward Al-Jalil

Story Code : 1109121
Palestinian Media: Rockets Fired from South Lebanon Toward Al-Jalil
Shehab News Agency – a Palestinian news agency – reported on Sunday that several rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied territories in Al-Jalil, north of occupied Palestine.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it has targeted two more bases of the Zionist regime's army in the north of the occupied territories.

Al Mayadeen had reported that Israel's Branit barracks near the Lebanese border were targeted once again by missile attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israel: Iranian President
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
Yemeni Ambassador Slams US for Role in Regional War Escalation
14 January 2024
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
Hamas Official Says Regional Stability Hinges on Ending Zionist Occupation
14 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria over American Presence, Gaza Crisis
14 January 2024
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
US Military Carries Out New Strike on Yemen
13 January 2024
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
US Not Looking for Conflict with Iran: White House
13 January 2024
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
The Wrong Anglo-American Gamble in Yemen
13 January 2024
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
Three Teenagers Killed near Illegal Settlement in Occupied WB
13 January 2024
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
Social Media in Rage After US, UK Attack on Yemen
12 January 2024
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War
12 January 2024
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
Blatant US-British Aggression Attacks Yemen
12 January 2024
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
Hamas Thanks South Africa for Filing Anti-“Israeli” Genocide Case At ICJ
12 January 2024
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
11 January 2024