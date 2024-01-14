Palestinian Media: Rockets Fired from South Lebanon Toward Al-Jalil

Islam Times - News sources have reported that several rockets were fired from Lebanon at an Israeli settlement located in Al-Jalil in north of occupied Palestine.

Shehab News Agency – a Palestinian news agency – reported on Sunday that several rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards the Israeli-occupied territories in Al-Jalil, north of occupied Palestine.Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it has targeted two more bases of the Zionist regime's army in the north of the occupied territories.Al Mayadeen had reported that Israel's Branit barracks near the Lebanese border were targeted once again by missile attacks.