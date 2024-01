Islam Times - North Korea's Foreign Minister will visit Russia this coming week, according to local North Korean media on Sunday.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia from January 15 to 17, North Korea's state KCNA news agency said on Sunday.Traditional allies, Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties anew, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to see President Vladimir Putin in Russia's far east in September.Top Russian officials, including Moscow's Defense and Foreign ministers, also visited North Korea last year.