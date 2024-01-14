Israeli Min. Gives Green Light for Onslaught on Lebanon

Islam Times - Israel's security minister has given the green light to the regime’s military forces to launch an onslaught against Lebanon, as Hezbollah continues to strike Israeli military outposts in response to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with the Hebrew-language Channel 14 television channel on Saturday evening, Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli army to attack the Lebanese Hezbollah and to continue the war on Gaza.He went on to note that there are leaks from the cabinet set up by the incumbent Israeli administration to manage military offensives in the Gaza Strip.“These leaks come out by one of the members of the war cabinet,” Ben-Gvir said.Earlier this month, the secretary general of the Hezbollah resistance movement said Israel is concealing the “heavy losses” it has suffered in the war on the southern Lebanese regions as the resistance movement’s operations against the occupying regime are “very exhausting.”Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on January 5, stressing that Hezbollah fighters had carried out hundreds of anti-Tel Aviv operations in support of Palestinians and their resistance groups in Gaza.“Since October 8, we have entered into the battle with the Israeli enemy all along more than 100 km on the southern front,” the Hezbollah chief said.“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out more than 670 operations within three months, and 48 border sites were targeted more than once.”Nasrallah said the Lebanese resistance movement also targeted the technical and intelligence equipment in the north of the occupied territories and “destroyed” them.Stressing that a large number of Israeli vehicles and tanks were also destroyed along the border, Nasrallah cited reports by Israeli health officials that the real death toll was “three times” higher than what the occupation army discloses and there are over 2,000 Israeli casualties in eight hospitals in the north.“What is happening at the southern border was described by one of Israel’s former war ministers as a humiliation,” the Hezbollah leader said.“Severely affected by its heavy losses, the enemy does differentiate between the dead or the wounded, and this is part of its policy of general secrecy about its losses.”The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 23,843 people, most of them women and children. Another 60,317 individuals have also been wounded.