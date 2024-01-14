US, UK Strike Yemen for 3rd Time, Provoking All-Out War

Islam Times - The aggressions carried out by the United States and UK since Friday have resulted in the martyred of 7 servicemembers of the Yemeni Armed Forces, local media in the region said on Sunday.

An American-UK aggression targeted Jabal Jida in al-Luhayyah District in the coastal province of Hodeidah, western Yemen, the Yemeni news agency SABA, based in Sanaa, reported, according to Al-Mayadeen TV network.Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Sanaa reported that intensive flights of US spy drones were recorded over Hodeidah.Read more: There will be painful responses to aggression on Yemen: Al-BukhaitiThis aggression marks the third consecutive attack carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom since Friday dawn, with strikes targeting the capital Sanaa, Taiz, al-Hajja, and Hodeidah.Commenting on the earlier aggressions, the Yemeni Supreme Political Council of the Sanaa government declared that now "all American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces."The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the martyrdom of 7 servicemembers in the strikes.