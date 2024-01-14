0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:49

US, UK Strike Yemen for 3rd Time, Provoking All-Out War

Story Code : 1109126
An American-UK aggression targeted Jabal Jida in al-Luhayyah District in the coastal province of Hodeidah, western Yemen, the Yemeni news agency SABA, based in Sanaa, reported, according to Al-Mayadeen TV network.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Sanaa reported that intensive flights of US spy drones were recorded over Hodeidah.

Read more: There will be painful responses to aggression on Yemen: Al-Bukhaiti

This aggression marks the third consecutive attack carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom since Friday dawn, with strikes targeting the capital Sanaa, Taiz, al-Hajja, and Hodeidah.

Commenting on the earlier aggressions, the Yemeni Supreme Political Council of the Sanaa government declared that now "all American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces."

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the martyrdom of 7 servicemembers in the strikes.
