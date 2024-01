Islam Times - The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province in southeast Iran says that the force has seized some 1,240,000 kilograms of opium in Golshan city in the province.

Brigadier Doost Ali Jalilian said on Sunday that police officers of Golshan County together with the intelligence forces of the province had discovered the activity of an armed and organized smuggling gang that intended to transport large narcotics shipments to areas in central Iran.Jalilian said the smugglers who were transporting opium with a Toyota fled the scene as soon as police launched the raid to seize the large narcotics shipment.