Islam Times - Israeli forces carried out overnight raids on towns in Al-Bireh and Ramallah, arresting the sisters of senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri who was martyred in the Lebanese capital Beirut early this month.

The two sisters, Dalal and Fatima Al-Arouri were among several people arrested during the raids in the occupied West Bank at dawn on Sunday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.The Zionist regime’s forces broke into several homes and residential buildings and ransacked them.Arouri was assassinated on January 2 in what Hamas called a “treacherous Israel's strike” on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.He was a senior member of Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs.