Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:53

Arouri's Two Sisters Arrested by Israeli Regime

Arouri
The two sisters, Dalal and Fatima Al-Arouri were among several people arrested during the raids in the occupied West Bank at dawn on Sunday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Zionist regime’s forces broke into several homes and residential buildings and ransacked them.

Arouri was assassinated on January 2 in what Hamas called a “treacherous Israel's strike” on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

He was a senior member of Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs.
