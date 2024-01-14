0
Sunday 14 January 2024 - 23:54

Palestinian Envoy to UK Accuses London of ‘Complicity’ with Israel

Story Code : 1109130
Addressing pro-Palestinian protesters in London on Saturday, Zomlot described Palestine as a “nation of freedom fighters” and congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

“I stand before you with a broken heart but not a broken spirit,” Zomlot was reported as telling protesters by PA Media.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through London as part of a global day of action, which saw demonstrations take place in capitals including Washington, DC, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, Amman, and Kuala Lumpur.

On Saturday evening, supporters of Palestine in London holding up banners, flags, and placards, demanded an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
