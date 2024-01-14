Palestinian Envoy to UK Accuses London of ‘Complicity’ with Israel

Islam Times - Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, has accused the UK government of “complicity” with Israel.

Addressing pro-Palestinian protesters in London on Saturday, Zomlot described Palestine as a “nation of freedom fighters” and congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.“I stand before you with a broken heart but not a broken spirit,” Zomlot was reported as telling protesters by PA Media.Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through London as part of a global day of action, which saw demonstrations take place in capitals including Washington, DC, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, Amman, and Kuala Lumpur.On Saturday evening, supporters of Palestine in London holding up banners, flags, and placards, demanded an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.