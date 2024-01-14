John Kerry Steps Down as US Climate Envoy

Islam Times - John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks.

The former senator and secretary of state, who held the climate role for three years, will reportedly be involved in promoting Mr Biden's work on combatting global warming.The 80-year-old informed his staff of the move on Saturday.Americans will head to the polls in November to elect their next president.Kerry's departure follows the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where he helped negotiate an agreement for countries to move away from using fossil fuels.During his tenure, he also worked effectively with China despite strained diplomatic ties.Kerry, a longtime senator and secretary of state, was tapped shortly after Joe Biden’s November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage.